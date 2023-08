Malaysia hammer Koreans 6-2 in Asian Champions Trophy

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's players celebrate after scoring a goal against South Korea during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament semifinal match between South Korea and Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on August 11, 2023. -AFP PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia took an early blow but recovered to hammer South Korea 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Chennai today.