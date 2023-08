Pakistan ends campaign with thumping 6-1 win over China

The fate of the contest was sealed in the opening quarter itself with Pakistan starting positively and thronging forward in attack against China.



Pakistan players celebrate a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against China on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP



Pakistan signed off its Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a 6-1 hammering of China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.