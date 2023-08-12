Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Records

By Tariq Ali



India and Malaysia reached in the final of the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, India on 12 August 2023.







Malaysia defeated South Korea by 6 - 2 in the Semi Final and the host India defeated Japan by 5 - 0 in the second Semi Final.



This is the third occasion when India will face Malaysia in the final of any international hockey tournament:

(i) India 3 - 1 Malaysia, Ipoh, 2009, Azlan Shah Cup

(ii) India 2 - 1 Malaysia, Dhaka, 2017, Men's Hockey Asia Cup



P.R. Sreejesh achieved 300 international hockey matches:



Indian goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh completed his 300 senior outdoor international field hockey matches during the Semi Final played between India and Japan in the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on 11 August 2023.



P.R. Sreejesh made his debut in senior international hockey in South Asian Games, Colombo, 2006.



P.R. Sreejesh appeared in the following events

Olympic Games:

London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020

FIH World Cup:

New Delhi 2010, The Hague 2014 and Bhubaneshwar 2018

FIH Champions Trophy:

Bhubaneshwar 2014, London 2016 and Breda 2018

FIH Hockey World League:

2013, 2013-14 and 2014-15

FIH Hockey Series:

Bhubaneshwar 2019

FIH Hockey Pro League:

2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23

Commonwealth Games:

Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022

Asian Games:

Incheon 2014 and Jakarta 2018

Asia Cup:

Ipoh 2013

Asian Champions Trophy:

Ordos 2011, Doha 2012, Kuantan 2016, Muscat 2018 and Chennai 2023

Azlan Shah Cup:

Ipoh 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019



Following is the list of Indian players who appeared in 300 and more senior outdoor international hockey matches:



Matches - Players - International Career

412 - Dilip Tirkey - 1995-2010

341 - Manpreet Singh - 2011-2023*

339 - Dhanraj Pillai - 1989-2004

327 - Baljit Singh Dhillon - 1993-2004

317 - Pargat Singh - 1983-1996

314 - Sardar Singh - 2010-2018

307 - Mukesh Kumar - 1992-2004

304 - Baljit Singh Saini - 1995-2003

300 - P.R. Sreejesh - 2006-2023*