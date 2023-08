India Dominates Semifinal Clash, Secures Spot in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Final





The pulsating action of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 continued to captivate hockey enthusiasts as the penultimate day showcased a thrilling semifinal clash between India and Japan. The crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium witnessed an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship on part of both teams. However, India secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Japan to secure a spot in the tournament's final.