Malaysia enters the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy overcoming Korea in an exhilarating contest





Malaysia demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 6-2 victory over Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai today. While the scoreline might suggest a one-sided match, the reality was quite the opposite. The determination exhibited by both teams to establish control set the stage for an intense contest right from the beginning. The game kicked off with an exhilarating pace as both sides engaged in a relentless exchange. Every moment was a battle, every opportunity a potential turning point, as both teams relentlessly pursued even the smallest sliver of space on the field.



