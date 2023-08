Pakistan Clinches 5th Place with Dominant Victory over China in Hero Asian Champions Trophy





The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai witnessed an intense clash between hockey powerhouses as Pakistan and China battled it out for the 5th/6th place in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, a premier hockey tournament of Asia. The match unfolded as a display of exceptional skill and determination, with Pakistan emerging victorious in a commanding 6-1 win.