On This Day: India triumphs over Great Britain at 1948 London Olympics to win fourth consecutive hockey gold

Balbir Singh Senior scored a brace as India defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the men's hockey final at the Empire Stadium to win its fourth consecutive gold medal — and its first as an independent nation.





Balbir Singh Senior ended the 1948 Olympics as India's leading scorer.



Saturday, 12 August, marks exactly 75 years since the India men’s hockey team continued its dominant march in the sport by winning gold in the 1948 London Olympics.