National team players free to turn out for domestic competitions, foreign clubs: Hockey India

Hockey India has decided to allow members of the national side, both men and women, to not just participate in domestic tournaments but also go abroad to play in foreign leagues.



Uthra Ganesan





Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. | Photo Credit: PTI



There was a time when India’s national hockey players regularly turned out for their employers in national championships and major domestic tournaments, before the federation and a series of coaches put a stop to it, citing packed calendars and injury concerns. Now, it might all change.



