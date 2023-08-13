Rani Rampal not picked in India’s Asian Games women’s hockey probables

Days after demanding an answer on her exclusion despite fair performances lately, Rani was snubbed from a 34-member probables squad that was announced on Saturday.





FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal was not part of the 34-member probables announced on Saturday for the upcoming Asian Games. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



Just a couple of days after Hockey India appointed her as the coach of Indian U-17 women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal found herself out of the 34-strong probables list for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.



