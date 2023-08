Hockey India announces 34-member Core Probable Group for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games

The Senior Women's National Coaching camp is scheduled to begin on 13th August 2023







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Sunday named a 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women's National Coaching camp scheduled to begin on 13th August 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will conclude on 18th September 2023 ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games.