'Victory has ignited immense pride': PM Modi, BCCI congratulate Indian team on winning Asian Champions Trophy

India have become the first side to win the Asian Champions Trophy four times and the victory was celebrated widely by the Indians including PM Narendra Modi.





Indian men's hockey team celebrates after winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Hockey India image



The Indian men’s hockey team on Saturday produced a resilient performance and staged an incredible comeback to defeat Malaysia 4-3, clinching its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Malaysia took control of the early tempo in the tense final but a poor tackle on Selvam Karthi earned India a penalty corner which was converted by Jugraj in the ninth minute with a strong drag flick that he rocketed past the Malaysian custodian and defenders.



