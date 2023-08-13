Rise of Speedy Tigers: Malaysia sustains Olympic dream at ACT

Malaysia created history by winning their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in November, and now within a year, they are on the cusp of winning their second title at the Asian Champions Trophy.



By Pritish Raj





The Malaysian men's hockey team is attempting to keep their Olympic hope alive with their gallant show in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.



Chennai: The bench of the Malaysian men's hockey team was ecstatic after the full-time whistle on Friday as the ‘Speedy Tigers’ knocked out defending champions South Korea to set up a final with India in the Asian Champions Trophy.



