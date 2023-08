India and coach Craig Fulton set sights on Asian Games gold after record title win

The India hockey team fought back from two goals down to eke out a 4-3 win over Malaysia in the final to claim their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title on Saturday.





India have become the Asian Champions Trophy winners for the record fourth time. Hockey India image



The Asian Champions Trophy title triumph will “really count” as India set sights on Asian Games gold in order to secure automatic qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics, said head coach Craig Fulton.