Japan defeats Korea 5-3 to claim third place

With the scores level at 3-3 after 52 minutes, Japan scored two goals in four minutes to clinch the contest 5-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.



Aashin Prasad





Nagayoshi Ken of Japan celebrate after scoring a goal against Korea. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



Japan was the better side on the evening on all metrics with South Korea’s ageing side pushing it to the end before ultimately just inching ahead to claim the third place in the Asian Champions Trophy.