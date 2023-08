Malaysia edged 4-3 by India in Asian Champions Trophy final

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Aminudin Muhamad (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against India during the Asian Champions Trophy final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai yesterday. AFP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia almost silenced the 9,000-crowd at the Mayor Radhakhrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, but fell 4-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy final.