India scripts stunning comeback against Malaysia, wins Asian Champions Trophy

It was a perfect homecoming for hockey in Chennai as India scripted an incredible comeback to beat Malaysia 4-3 and win the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



By Pritish Raj



Chennai: Egged by the 9,000-odd supporters and chants of ‘India, India’, the Indian men's hockey team came back from two goals deficit to defeat Malaysia 4-3 and win the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Saturday.