India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title

India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.



Uthra Ganesan





India defeated Malaysia to win its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



In the end, the fitter team won.



For three quarters the Indians chased the ball, the game and the Malaysians, desperately seeking the elusive moment of inspired magic that would help them put ahead. It came in the 45th minute, twice over, and it turned the game on its head as India came back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 and clinch an unprecedented 4th title at the Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.



