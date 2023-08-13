India wins its fourth Asian Champions Trophy in style





Full credits to Malaysia. They stunned the packed stadium with a 3-1 lead, and put the formidable looking India on backfoot till at least half time. It was a big mountain climb for India. They are aware the who is who of the State in the stadium and the entire country against television are watching them. Its time to deliver and lift the morale of the team to next level. They did it, coming back from 1-3 deficit to equalize and then with an aesthetic and athletic goal snatched the Cup from the fighting but by then exhausted Malaysians. India won its fourth Asian Champions Trophy after giving anxious moments. The 4-3 victory will go down in the history as one of the greatest fight backs of recent times.



