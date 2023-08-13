Incredible India beat Malaysia 4-3 to lift the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's win





With this victory, India have now become the most successful team in the history of the event



Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Malaysia 4-3 in a high-octane Final to lift the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on Saturday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Taking their Asian Champions Trophy titles to a grand total of four, India becomes the most successful team in the history of the tournament.



