India won gold medal in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

By Tariq Ali

India won the gold medal in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Malaysia in the final by 4 - 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.


Japan defeated South Korea by 5 - 3 to win the bronze medal.

Pakistan defeated China 6 - 1 to get the fifth position.

India won the gold medals in the following major events:

Olympic Games: (8)
Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936, London  1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964 and Moscow 1980

Olympic Qualifiers: (1)
New Delhi 2012

FIH World Cups: (1)
Kuala Lumpur 1975

FIH Champions Trophy: (Nil)
Runners up - London 2016 and Breda 2018

FIH Champions Challenge: (1)
Kuala Lumpur 2001

FIH Hockey Series: (1)
Bhubaneshwar 2019

FIH Hockey World League: (Nil)
Round 2 - New Delhi 2013

FIH Hockey Pro League:(Nil)
Best Result - fourth in 2020-21 and 2022-23

Afro Asian Games: (1)
Hyderabad 2003

Commonwealth Games: (Nil)
Runners up - New Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014

Asian Games: (3)
Bangkok 1966 and 1998 and Incheon 2014

Asia Cup: (3)
Kuala Lumpur 2003, Chennai 2007 and Dhaka 2017

Asian Champions Trophy: (4)
Ordos 2011, Kuantan 2016, Muscat (joint winners with Pakistan) 2018 and Chennai 2023

South Asian Games: (1)
Madras (now Chinnai) 1995

Azlan Shah Cup: (5)
Ipoh 1985, 1991, 1995, 2009 and joint winners with South Korea 2010

Indira Gandhi Memorial Gold Cup: (3)
Lucknow 1990 and 1994 and New Delhi 1994

Western Asiatic Games: (1)
New Delhi 1934

Invitational Tournaments:
New Delhi 1936
Ahmedabad 1962
Pre Olympic, Lyon 1963
Pre Olympic, Hamburg 1966
Bombay 1970
Asian Regional,  Singapore 1971
Rane Frank Trophy, Madras 1976
BMW, Amsterdam, 1990
Alps Cup, Vienna, Austria, 1994
PM Cup, Chandigarh, 1995 and 2009
CM Cup, Madras, 1996
Australian Challenge, Perth, 2002
Hamburg Masters, Hamburg, 2003
Akhbar e Yom, Egypt, 2001 and 2002
Etc.