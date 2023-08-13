India won gold medal in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

By Tariq Ali



India won the gold medal in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Malaysia in the final by 4 - 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.







Japan defeated South Korea by 5 - 3 to win the bronze medal.



Pakistan defeated China 6 - 1 to get the fifth position.



India won the gold medals in the following major events:



Olympic Games: (8)

Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936, London 1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964 and Moscow 1980



Olympic Qualifiers: (1)

New Delhi 2012



FIH World Cups: (1)

Kuala Lumpur 1975



FIH Champions Trophy: (Nil)

Runners up - London 2016 and Breda 2018



FIH Champions Challenge: (1)

Kuala Lumpur 2001



FIH Hockey Series: (1)

Bhubaneshwar 2019



FIH Hockey World League: (Nil)

Round 2 - New Delhi 2013



FIH Hockey Pro League:(Nil)

Best Result - fourth in 2020-21 and 2022-23



Afro Asian Games: (1)

Hyderabad 2003



Commonwealth Games: (Nil)

Runners up - New Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014



Asian Games: (3)

Bangkok 1966 and 1998 and Incheon 2014



Asia Cup: (3)

Kuala Lumpur 2003, Chennai 2007 and Dhaka 2017



Asian Champions Trophy: (4)

Ordos 2011, Kuantan 2016, Muscat (joint winners with Pakistan) 2018 and Chennai 2023



South Asian Games: (1)

Madras (now Chinnai) 1995



Azlan Shah Cup: (5)

Ipoh 1985, 1991, 1995, 2009 and joint winners with South Korea 2010



Indira Gandhi Memorial Gold Cup: (3)

Lucknow 1990 and 1994 and New Delhi 1994



Western Asiatic Games: (1)

New Delhi 1934



Invitational Tournaments:

New Delhi 1936

Ahmedabad 1962

Pre Olympic, Lyon 1963

Pre Olympic, Hamburg 1966

Bombay 1970

Asian Regional, Singapore 1971

Rane Frank Trophy, Madras 1976

BMW, Amsterdam, 1990

Alps Cup, Vienna, Austria, 1994

PM Cup, Chandigarh, 1995 and 2009

CM Cup, Madras, 1996

Australian Challenge, Perth, 2002

Hamburg Masters, Hamburg, 2003

Akhbar e Yom, Egypt, 2001 and 2002

Etc.