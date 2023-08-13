India won gold medal in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

By Tariq Ali
India won the gold medal in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Malaysia in the final by 4 - 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
Japan defeated South Korea by 5 - 3 to win the bronze medal.
Pakistan defeated China 6 - 1 to get the fifth position.
India won the gold medals in the following major events:
Olympic Games: (8)
Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936, London 1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964 and Moscow 1980
Olympic Qualifiers: (1)
New Delhi 2012
FIH World Cups: (1)
Kuala Lumpur 1975
FIH Champions Trophy: (Nil)
Runners up - London 2016 and Breda 2018
FIH Champions Challenge: (1)
Kuala Lumpur 2001
FIH Hockey Series: (1)
Bhubaneshwar 2019
FIH Hockey World League: (Nil)
Round 2 - New Delhi 2013
FIH Hockey Pro League:(Nil)
Best Result - fourth in 2020-21 and 2022-23
Afro Asian Games: (1)
Hyderabad 2003
Commonwealth Games: (Nil)
Runners up - New Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014
Asian Games: (3)
Bangkok 1966 and 1998 and Incheon 2014
Asia Cup: (3)
Kuala Lumpur 2003, Chennai 2007 and Dhaka 2017
Asian Champions Trophy: (4)
Ordos 2011, Kuantan 2016, Muscat (joint winners with Pakistan) 2018 and Chennai 2023
South Asian Games: (1)
Madras (now Chinnai) 1995
Azlan Shah Cup: (5)
Ipoh 1985, 1991, 1995, 2009 and joint winners with South Korea 2010
Indira Gandhi Memorial Gold Cup: (3)
Lucknow 1990 and 1994 and New Delhi 1994
Western Asiatic Games: (1)
New Delhi 1934
Invitational Tournaments:
New Delhi 1936
Ahmedabad 1962
Pre Olympic, Lyon 1963
Pre Olympic, Hamburg 1966
Bombay 1970
Asian Regional, Singapore 1971
Rane Frank Trophy, Madras 1976
BMW, Amsterdam, 1990
Alps Cup, Vienna, Austria, 1994
PM Cup, Chandigarh, 1995 and 2009
CM Cup, Madras, 1996
Australian Challenge, Perth, 2002
Hamburg Masters, Hamburg, 2003
Akhbar e Yom, Egypt, 2001 and 2002
Etc.