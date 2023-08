Japan Secures Bronze Medal with Impressive 5-3 Victory Over Korea





In a captivating clash that kept hockey enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, Japan showcased their prowess by defeating Korea with a resounding score of 5-3 to secure the third-place spot in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday. The match witnessed a level score of 3-3 after 52 minutes, but Japan's exceptional gameplay shone through as they netted two crucial goals within a span of four minutes, ultimately clinching the well-deserved victory.