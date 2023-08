India Clinches Fourth Asian Champions Trophy Title with Fitness and Flair





India showcased their unwavering determination and a touch of brilliance to secure their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating Malaysia 4-3 in a thrilling final showdown at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday. The match witnessed a fascinating narrative of India's pursuit, fueled by sheer fitness and an inspirational moment, as they overcame a two-goal deficit to clinch a dramatic victory and etch their name in tournament history.