Indian Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team depart for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

The Indian Junior Men’s Team will face Spain in their opening match, while Indian Junior Women’s Team to lock horns against hosts Germany in their first match







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team departed for their European tour from Bengaluru on Monday. They will be flying to Germany for the 4 Nations Tournament- Dusseldorf 2023, where they will be seen in action against England, Spain, and hosts Germany.