Hockey India "condemns" Batra comments against Fumio during Asian Champions Trophy

By Vimal Sankar





FIH President Tayyab Ikram, second from right, presented Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, third from right, with a certificate for his 300th international cap ©FIH



Hockey India has hit out at the "unhealthy comments" made by its former President Narinder Batra, who has claimed that Asian Hockey Federation chief Fumio Ogura failed to "fulfil his duties" during the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy.