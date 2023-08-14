Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Final Scores and Statistics

By Tariq Ali



India won the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 defeating Malaysia by 4-3 in the final match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India







Scores reached at the end of each quarter of the match:

Match Details. Q1. H.T. Q3. F.T.

3-8-2023

KOR 2-1 JAP. 0-1. 1-1. 2-1. 2-1

MAS 3-1 PAK. 0-0. 2-0. 3-0. 3-1

IND 7-2 CHN. 3-0. 6-2. 7-2. 7-2

4-8-2023

KOR 1-1 PAK. 0-0. 0-1. 0-1. 1-1

CHN 1-5 MAS 1-2. 1-2. 1-3. 1-5

IND 1-1 JAP. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1

6-8-2023

CHN 1-1 KOR. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1

PAK 3-3 JAP. 1-1. 2-1. 2-3. 3-3

MAS 0-5 IND. 0-1. 0-1. 0-3. 0-5

7-8-2023

JAP 1-3 MAS. 0-1. 0-1. 0-2. 1-3

PAK 2-1 CHN. 0-0. 0-1. 2-1. 2-1

KOR 2-3 IND. 1-1. 1-2 1-3. 2-3

9-8-2023

JAP 2-1 CHN. 1-0. 1-0. 1-0. 2-1

MAS 1-0 KOR. 0-0. 1-0. 1-0. 1-0

IND 4-0 PAK. 1-0. 2-0. 3-0. 4-0

11-8-2023

For 5th/6th place

PAK 6-1 CHN. 4-0. 4-0. 4-1. 6-1

Semi Finals

MAS 6-2 KOR. 2-2. 4-2. 4-2. 6-2

IND 5-0 JAP. 0-0. 3-0. 4-0. 5-0

12-8-2023

For 3rd/4th place

KOR 3-5 JAP. 1-2. 2-3. 3-3. 3-5

For 1st/2nd place

MAS 3-4 IND. 1-1. 3-1. 3-3. 3-4



FINAL STANDING

1 INDIA 2 MALAYSIA 3 JAPAN 4 SOUTH KOREA 5 PAKISTAN 6 CHINA



Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA

1. IND. 7. 6. 0. 1. 29. 8

2. MAS. 7. 5. 2 0 21. 14

3. JAP. 7. 2. 3. 2. 13. 18

4. KOR. 7. 1 4. 2. 11. 18

5. PAK. 6. 2. 2. 2. 13. 13

6. CHN. 6. 0. 5. 1. 7. 23



Highest Scores of the match:

India 7-2 China (pool match)

Pakistan 6-1 China (for 5th/6th place)

Malaysia 6-2 South Korea (semi final)

Hat trick Scorers:

Nil

Top Scorer

9 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India)



Matches Played - 20

Matches Decided - 20

Matches Decided in shootout - nil

Goals Scored - 94 ( Average 4.7/match)