Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Final Scores and Statistics

By Tariq Ali
India won the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 defeating Malaysia by 4-3 in the final match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Scores reached at the end of each quarter of the match:
Match Details. Q1. H.T. Q3. F.T.
3-8-2023
KOR 2-1 JAP. 0-1. 1-1. 2-1. 2-1
MAS 3-1 PAK. 0-0. 2-0. 3-0. 3-1
IND 7-2 CHN. 3-0. 6-2. 7-2. 7-2
4-8-2023
KOR 1-1 PAK. 0-0. 0-1. 0-1. 1-1
CHN 1-5 MAS 1-2. 1-2. 1-3. 1-5
IND 1-1 JAP. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1
6-8-2023
CHN 1-1 KOR. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1
PAK 3-3 JAP. 1-1. 2-1. 2-3. 3-3
MAS 0-5 IND. 0-1. 0-1. 0-3. 0-5
7-8-2023
JAP 1-3 MAS. 0-1. 0-1. 0-2. 1-3
PAK 2-1 CHN. 0-0. 0-1. 2-1. 2-1
KOR 2-3 IND. 1-1. 1-2 1-3. 2-3
9-8-2023
JAP 2-1 CHN. 1-0. 1-0. 1-0. 2-1
MAS 1-0 KOR. 0-0. 1-0. 1-0. 1-0
IND 4-0 PAK. 1-0. 2-0. 3-0. 4-0
11-8-2023
For 5th/6th place
PAK 6-1 CHN. 4-0. 4-0. 4-1. 6-1
Semi Finals
MAS 6-2 KOR. 2-2. 4-2. 4-2. 6-2
IND 5-0 JAP. 0-0. 3-0. 4-0. 5-0
12-8-2023
For 3rd/4th place
KOR 3-5 JAP. 1-2. 2-3. 3-3. 3-5
For 1st/2nd place
MAS 3-4 IND. 1-1. 3-1. 3-3. 3-4
FINAL STANDING
1 INDIA 2 MALAYSIA 3 JAPAN 4 SOUTH KOREA 5 PAKISTAN 6 CHINA
Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA
1. IND. 7. 6. 0. 1. 29. 8
2. MAS. 7. 5. 2 0 21. 14
3. JAP. 7. 2. 3. 2. 13. 18
4. KOR. 7. 1 4. 2. 11. 18
5. PAK. 6. 2. 2. 2. 13. 13
6. CHN. 6. 0. 5. 1. 7. 23
Highest Scores of the match:
India 7-2 China (pool match)
Pakistan 6-1 China (for 5th/6th place)
Malaysia 6-2 South Korea (semi final)
Hat trick Scorers:
Nil
Top Scorer
9 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India)
Matches Played - 20
Matches Decided - 20
Matches Decided in shootout - nil
Goals Scored - 94 ( Average 4.7/match)