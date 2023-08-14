 

 

 



Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Final Scores and Statistics

By Tariq Ali

India won the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 defeating Malaysia by 4-3 in the final match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India


Scores reached at the end of each quarter of the match:
Match Details.  Q1.    H.T.   Q3.   F.T.
3-8-2023
KOR 2-1 JAP.     0-1.   1-1.    2-1.  2-1
MAS 3-1 PAK.   0-0.    2-0.   3-0.  3-1
IND 7-2 CHN.    3-0.    6-2.   7-2.  7-2
4-8-2023
KOR 1-1 PAK.    0-0.    0-1.   0-1.  1-1
CHN 1-5 MAS   1-2.    1-2.   1-3.  1-5
IND 1-1 JAP.      0-0.    0-1.   1-1.  1-1
6-8-2023
CHN 1-1 KOR.   0-0.    0-1.   1-1.   1-1
PAK 3-3 JAP.     1-1.    2-1.   2-3.   3-3
MAS 0-5 IND.     0-1.   0-1.   0-3.   0-5
7-8-2023
JAP 1-3 MAS.   0-1.    0-1.   0-2.   1-3
PAK 2-1 CHN.   0-0.    0-1.   2-1.   2-1
KOR 2-3 IND.     1-1.    1-2    1-3.   2-3
9-8-2023
JAP 2-1 CHN.   1-0.    1-0.   1-0.    2-1
MAS 1-0 KOR.   0-0.    1-0.   1-0.   1-0
IND 4-0 PAK.     1-0.     2-0.   3-0.   4-0
11-8-2023
For 5th/6th place
PAK 6-1 CHN.   4-0.    4-0.    4-1.   6-1
Semi Finals
MAS 6-2 KOR.   2-2.   4-2.    4-2.    6-2
IND 5-0 JAP.      0-0.   3-0.    4-0.    5-0
12-8-2023
For 3rd/4th place
KOR 3-5 JAP.     1-2.   2-3.    3-3.    3-5
For 1st/2nd place
MAS 3-4 IND.     1-1.  3-1.     3-3.    3-4

FINAL STANDING
1 INDIA 2 MALAYSIA 3 JAPAN 4 SOUTH KOREA 5 PAKISTAN 6 CHINA

Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF.   GA
1. IND.      7.         6.     0.        1.    29.     8
2. MAS.    7.         5.     2         0     21.   14
3. JAP.      7.         2.     3.        2.    13.   18
4. KOR.     7.         1      4.        2.    11.   18
5. PAK.     6.          2.     2.       2.    13.   13
6. CHN.    6.          0.     5.       1.      7.   23

Highest Scores of the match:
India 7-2 China (pool match)
Pakistan 6-1 China (for 5th/6th place)
Malaysia 6-2 South Korea (semi final)
Hat trick Scorers:
Nil
Top Scorer
9 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India)

Matches Played - 20
Matches Decided - 20
Matches Decided in shootout - nil
Goals Scored - 94 ( Average 4.7/match)