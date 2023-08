India men’s hockey team jumps to third spot in FIH rankings

With 2771.35 points, India occupies the third spot with the Netherlands (3095.90) topping the list and Belgium (2917.87) taking the second spot.





The Indian men’s team celebrates after winning the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team has moved to the third spot in the latest rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).