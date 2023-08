Speedy Tigers give Chennai fans a fright

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's Khaliq Hamirin (left) and India's captain Harmanpreet Singh eye the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament final match between India and Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. -AFP/R. Satish BABU



CHENNAI: The Malaysian hockey players held their heads high at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, yesterday, after a scintillating performance saw them bowing out 4-3 to India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final.