How England women will be first to run out in combination of hockey skorts and shorts

What is powerful is that we now have the choice to wear shorts or a skort. That is OUR choice, says our columnist



By Lily Owsley





Tess Howard, right, has advocated for change PIC: Worldsportpics



We train in shorts day in day out, so why did we always play matches in skorts? Things are changing and at the EuroHockey Championships, which start on Friday, our England team will be the first to run out in a combination of skorts and shorts.