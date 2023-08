Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Neeraj Bagga





(L-R) Harmanpreet Singh , Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh



Three stars of the national hockey team that played a pivotal role in clinching the Asian Champions Trophy, which concluded in Chennai yesterday, hail from Amritsar. Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh who played a vital role in the victory hail from here. They were part of the Indian hockey squad that had played in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics too.