Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

After arriving in Chennai 68 hours before its first match and a lone session for the players to get a feel of the newly-laid turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the Indian team went through a lot in 10 days to emerge victorious on a dark, muggy night.



Uthra Ganesan





This Indian hockey team is known for its unwavering determination and exceptional fitness. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team won its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title, cheered on by a capacity crowd. It burnished its credentials as the top side in the continent, at par with the best in the business, and set both the template and expectations for the Asian Games just over a month away.



