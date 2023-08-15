Speedy Tigers need to artfully control tempo of the match, says captain Marhan



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers need to artfully control the tempo of the match when facing teams like India that play a high-intensity game, if they wish to end the wait of over two decades to play at the Olympics, says the national men's hockey squad captain Marhan Jalil.



