EuroHockey Championship 2023: Teams' Performance

By Tariq Ali

The Men's and Women's 2023  EuroHockey Championship - I will be held at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.


Men's event is to be starting from 19 to 27 August, 2023.

The Participating teams are
Pool A: Austria (AUT), Belgium (BEL), England (ENG) and Spain (ESP)
Pool B: France (FRA), Germany (GER), Netherlands (NED) and Wales (WAL)

The performance of the participating teams in Men's EuroHockey Championship I

Teams First   Last     App Gold Silver Bronze Best Ranking
AUT.     1970 - 2017.     5.     0.      0.      0.        7th (in 2009 and 2017)
BEL.      1970 - 2021.   18.    1.       2.      2.        Gold (in 2019)
ENG.     1970 - 2021.   18.    1.       1.      7.        Gold (in 2009)
ESP.      1970 - 2021.    18.    2.       3.     1.        Gold (in 1974 and 2005)

FRA.      1970 - 2021.   15.     0.       0.     0.        4th (in 1970)
GER.      1970 - 2021.   18.     8.       4.     3         Gold (in 1970, 1978, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2013)
NED.       1970 - 2021.  18.     6.       7.     4.       Gold (in 1983, 1987, 2007, 2015, 2017 and 2021)
WAL.      1970 - 2021.   10.    0.       0.     0.        6th (in 1978, 1999 and 2019)

The Women's event is to be starting from 18 to 26 August 2023

The Participating teams are:
Pool A: Belgium (BEL), Italy (ITA), Netherlands (NED) and Spain (ESP)
Pool B: England (ENG), Germany (GER), Ireland (IRE) and Scotland (SCO)

The performance of the teams in the Women's EuroHockey Championship I

Teams First. Last.  App. Gold Silver Bronze Best Ranking
BEL.     1984 - 2021.  11.    0.      1.      1            Silver (in 2017)
ITA.      1984 - 2021.   9.     0.      0.      0.           7th (in 2007 and 2015)
NED.     1984 - 2021  15.  11.      2.      1.           Gold (in 1984, 1987, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2021)
ESP.      1984 - 2021. 15.    0.      2.      1.           Silver (in 1995 and 2003)

ENG.    1984 - 2021.  14.   2.      2.      6.            Gold (in 1991 and 2015)
GER.    1984 - 2021.   15.   2.      7.      4.            Gold (in 2007 and 2013)
IRE.      1984 - 2021.   14    0.      0.      0.            5th (in 1984, 2005, 2009 and 2019)
SCO.    1984 - 2021.   12.   0.       0.      0            5th (in 1991)