EuroHockey Championship 2023: Teams' Performance

By Tariq Ali



The Men's and Women's 2023 EuroHockey Championship - I will be held at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.







Men's event is to be starting from 19 to 27 August, 2023.



The Participating teams are

Pool A: Austria (AUT), Belgium (BEL), England (ENG) and Spain (ESP)

Pool B: France (FRA), Germany (GER), Netherlands (NED) and Wales (WAL)



The performance of the participating teams in Men's EuroHockey Championship I



Teams First Last App Gold Silver Bronze Best Ranking

AUT. 1970 - 2017. 5. 0. 0. 0. 7th (in 2009 and 2017)

BEL. 1970 - 2021. 18. 1. 2. 2. Gold (in 2019)

ENG. 1970 - 2021. 18. 1. 1. 7. Gold (in 2009)

ESP. 1970 - 2021. 18. 2. 3. 1. Gold (in 1974 and 2005)



FRA. 1970 - 2021. 15. 0. 0. 0. 4th (in 1970)

GER. 1970 - 2021. 18. 8. 4. 3 Gold (in 1970, 1978, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2013)

NED. 1970 - 2021. 18. 6. 7. 4. Gold (in 1983, 1987, 2007, 2015, 2017 and 2021)

WAL. 1970 - 2021. 10. 0. 0. 0. 6th (in 1978, 1999 and 2019)



The Women's event is to be starting from 18 to 26 August 2023



The Participating teams are:

Pool A: Belgium (BEL), Italy (ITA), Netherlands (NED) and Spain (ESP)

Pool B: England (ENG), Germany (GER), Ireland (IRE) and Scotland (SCO)



The performance of the teams in the Women's EuroHockey Championship I



Teams First. Last. App. Gold Silver Bronze Best Ranking

BEL. 1984 - 2021. 11. 0. 1. 1 Silver (in 2017)

ITA. 1984 - 2021. 9. 0. 0. 0. 7th (in 2007 and 2015)

NED. 1984 - 2021 15. 11. 2. 1. Gold (in 1984, 1987, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2021)

ESP. 1984 - 2021. 15. 0. 2. 1. Silver (in 1995 and 2003)



ENG. 1984 - 2021. 14. 2. 2. 6. Gold (in 1991 and 2015)

GER. 1984 - 2021. 15. 2. 7. 4. Gold (in 2007 and 2013)

IRE. 1984 - 2021. 14 0. 0. 0. 5th (in 1984, 2005, 2009 and 2019)

SCO. 1984 - 2021. 12. 0. 0. 0 5th (in 1991)