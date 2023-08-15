EuroHockey Championships Germany 2023: Preview, full schedule and how to watch live

Two Olympic quotas are on the line in Mönchengladbach, Germany as Europe’s top nations battle it out to qualify for Paris 2024. Find out everything you need to know about the high-stakes competition, with the semi-finals and finals live on Olympics.com.



By Sean McAlister





Frederique Matla of Team Netherlands celebrates with teammate Felice Albers (2021 Getty Images)



The wait is over.



The EuroHockey Championships 2023 begins this week (18-27 August) in Mönchengladbach, Germany with nothing less than Olympic qualification on the line.



