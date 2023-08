Rani Rampal conducts women’s hockey coaching camp in Odisha

The camp has been organised by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department along with the Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Hockey Association of Odisha.





Rani Rampal during a coaching session at the Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Rani Rampal, the former India women’s team captain is holding a hockey camp at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with an aim to sharpen the skills of women players.