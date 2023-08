Hockey India announces Indian Men’s and Women’s squad for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Navjot and Mandeep have been named the Captains for the Indian Women’s and Men’s Teams respectively







New Delhi: Hockey India today announced the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams for the upcoming Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier to be held in Oman from 29th August to 2nd September and 25th August to 28th August respectively.