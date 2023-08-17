From whistle podu to goal podu: Chennai embraces the return of hockey — Reporter's diary

Hockey returned to Chennai after a long break, 5661 days to be precise, and the city welcomed it with open arms.



By Pritish Raj





Chennai welcomed international hockey after a wait of 5,661 days. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)



Chennai: There was excitement in the air as hockey returned to Chennai after 5661 days, and there were multiple reasons for it. Fans were excited about international hockey coming back after 15 years, they were excited to see their own Karthi Selvam play, and I was excited to cover another international tournament.



