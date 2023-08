Hafizuddin learns a bitter lesson

By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Conceding two goals in 60 seconds against India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final in Chennai last week was a bitter pill to swallow for goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.