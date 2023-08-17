Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team gear up for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will compete against Spain, England and Germany on the tour







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will begin their campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 against Spain on Friday, 18th August. India will square off against the hosts Germany on 19th August, and England on 21st August with the Final set to take place on 22nd August. The tournament will be part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Malaysia from 5th December to 16th December 2023.



