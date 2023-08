EuroHockey Championships 2023: Records of Men's Event

By Tariq Ali



The following are the principal records established in Men's EuroHockey Championships:







Most goals in a match by a team:

Spain 13-0 Malta, Brussels, 1970

Netherlands 12-0 Poland, Boom, 2013

Spain 11-0 Italy, Moscow, 1987

Belgium 11-4 Russia, London, 2015

West Germany 10-0 Gibraltar, Hanover, 1978

Spain 10-0 Austria, Amsterdam, 1983

Ireland 10-0 Czech Republic, Manchester, 2007

Netherlands 10-1 Poland, Paris, 1991

England 10-1 Russia, London, 2015



Most goals in a match by both teams:

15 goals - Belgium 11-4 Russia, London, 2015



Double Hat trick Scorers:

7 goals - Tom Boon, Belgium 11-4 Russia, London, 2015

6 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander, Netherlands 10-1 Poland, Paris, 1991

6 goals - Taeke Taekema, Netherlands 7-2 Belgium, Manchester, 2007



Most individual goals in an edition:

17 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander, Netherlands, Paris, 1999

16 goals - Paul Litjens, Netherlands, Hanover, 1978

16 goals - Taeke Taekema, Netherlands, Manchester, 2007

13 goals - Ties Kruize, Netherlands, Madrid, 1974

13 goals - Bram Lomans, Netherlands, Padova, 1999



Most goals in all in EuroHockey Championships:

41 goals - Teun de Nooijer, Netherlands in 7 Championships



Appearance in most EuroHockey Championships:

8 Championships - Barry Middleton - England

8 Championships - John-John Dohmen - Belgium

8 Championships - Pau Quemada - Spain