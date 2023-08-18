Hockey India announces 40-Member Core Probable Group for maiden Sub-Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp

Hockey India on Friday announced a significant milestone in the development of grassroots hockey in the country. For the first time, a 40-member Women’s Sub-Junior Core Group has been formed for a National Coaching Camp which is set to commence on 21st August 2023 at the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. It is worth noting that former Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani will serve as a mentor and Coach for the camp.



