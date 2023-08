Small team, big results: Penang HA defy odds in JHL

By Jugjet Singh





Penang HA (in yellow) and BJSS Thunderbolts in action in Tuesday’s TNB Cup quarter-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -PIC COURTESY OF MHC



DIVISION Two champions Penang HA can stand proud of their amazing run in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL).