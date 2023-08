Pahang Thunderbolts halt Penang's run to reach JHL final

By Jugjet Singh





SSTMI players celebrate reaching the JHL final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday. -PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Penang HA's superb run in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) was halted by Pahang SS Thunderbolts in the semi-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.