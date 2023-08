PC specialist Perabu not part of the Malaysian junior squad for Europe Tour

By Jugjet Singh





T. Perabu - Pic Courtesy of Mhc



KUALA LUMPUR: National junior hockey coach Amin Rahim has left penalty corner specialist T. Perabu out of his 22-member squad for the Europe Tour, casting doubt on the defender's chances of being included for the Junior World Cup (JWC) later this year.