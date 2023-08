Pakistan team gears up for Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifiers

It will take place in Oman



By Syed Intikhab Ali





Top three teams from Asia will qualify for the FIH Hockey-5 World Cup 2024 - FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is going to organise a training camp for the Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore from August 21-27, 'The News' has learnt.