FIH confident that Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier can be staged in Pakistan despite disturbances

By Neil Shefferd





The FIH is confident that Pakistan will be able to host its Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier in Lahore next year despite disturbances in the country ©Getty Images



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) says it is confident that the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier will be staged in Pakistan next year despite a call for it to be moved, due to recent disturbances in the country.