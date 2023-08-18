Attack, tactics, mental solidity: India heads to Asian Games as favourite

India will head to Hangzhou as the favourite following its near-perfect display in Chennai, where the Men in Blue not only won the Asian Champions Trophy but was also the only unbeaten side.



By Sudipta Biswas





Indian men's hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on August 12. (Photo credit: Odisha Sports)



Indian men's hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy just when it mattered the most. With the team's next assignment being the Asian Games in China, coach Craig Fulton could not have asked for a better preparation than this.



