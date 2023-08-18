EuroHockey Championships 2023: Women's Event Records

By Tariq Ali



EuroHockey Championships 2023 to be held at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany from 18 to 27 August 2023.







Following are the past records of Women's EuroHockey Championships 1984 - 2021:



Highest Scores of the Match:

15 - 0 Germany v Belgium, Amstelveen, 1995

15 - 0 Netherlands v Belgium, Cologne, 1999

14 - 0 Netherlands v Russia, Antwerp, 2019

13 - 0 Germany v Belarus, Antwerp, 2019

12 - 0 Soviet Union v Italy, Lille, 1984

12 - 0 Netherlands v Azerbaijan, Barcelona, 2003

11 - 0 Soviet Union v Austria, Lille, 1984

11 - 0 Ireland v Belarus, Antwerp, 2019

10 - 0 Netherlands v Sweden, Amstelveen,1995

10 - 0 Netherlands v Azerbaijan, Amsterdam, 2009

10 - 0 Spain v Poland, London, 2015

10 - 0 Netherlands v Czech Republic, Amstelveen, 2017

10 - 0 Netherlands v Scotland, Amsterdam, 2021

10 - 1 England v Ukraine, Cologne, 1999



Most Individual Goals in a Match:

8 goals - Natella Krasnikova, Soviet Union 11 - 0 Austria, Lille, 1984



Most Individual Goals in an Edition:

19 goals - Natella Krasnikova, Soviet Union, Lille, 1984

14 goals - Lissane Lejeune, Netherlands, London, 1987

13 goals - Mijntje Donners, Netherlands, Barcelona, 2003

11 goals - Dillianne van den Boogaard, Netherlands, Cologne, 1999

10 goals - Susan MacDonald, Scotland,

Amsterdam, 1995



Appearance in the Most Women's EuroHockey Championships:

8 Championships - Kate Richardson -Walsh - England

8 Championships - Helen Richardson -Walsh - England

8 Championships - Alex Danson - England