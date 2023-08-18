 

 

 



EuroHockey Championships 2023: Women's Event Records

By Tariq Ali

EuroHockey Championships 2023 to be held at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany from 18 to 27 August 2023.


Following are the past records of Women's EuroHockey Championships 1984 - 2021:

Highest Scores of the Match:
15 - 0 Germany v Belgium, Amstelveen, 1995
15 - 0 Netherlands v Belgium, Cologne, 1999
14 - 0 Netherlands v Russia, Antwerp, 2019
13 - 0 Germany v Belarus, Antwerp, 2019
12 - 0 Soviet Union v Italy, Lille, 1984
12 - 0 Netherlands v Azerbaijan, Barcelona, 2003
11 - 0 Soviet Union v Austria, Lille, 1984
11 - 0 Ireland v Belarus, Antwerp, 2019
10 - 0 Netherlands v Sweden, Amstelveen,1995
10 - 0 Netherlands v Azerbaijan, Amsterdam, 2009
10 - 0 Spain v Poland, London, 2015
10 - 0 Netherlands v Czech Republic, Amstelveen, 2017
10 - 0 Netherlands v Scotland, Amsterdam, 2021
10 - 1 England v Ukraine, Cologne, 1999

Most Individual Goals in a Match:
8 goals - Natella Krasnikova, Soviet Union 11 - 0 Austria, Lille, 1984

Most Individual Goals in an Edition:
19 goals - Natella Krasnikova, Soviet Union, Lille, 1984
14 goals - Lissane Lejeune, Netherlands, London, 1987
13 goals - Mijntje Donners, Netherlands, Barcelona, 2003
11 goals - Dillianne van den Boogaard, Netherlands, Cologne, 1999
10 goals - Susan MacDonald, Scotland,
Amsterdam, 1995

Appearance in the Most Women's EuroHockey Championships:
8 Championships - Kate Richardson -Walsh - England
8 Championships - Helen Richardson -Walsh - England
8 Championships - Alex Danson - England 