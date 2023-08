NCAA Field Hockey Season Preview: Division I





Where else in the world can you experience the thrill that is college field hockey? With new faces leading programs, an abundance of returning talent in the collegiate ranks, and a multitude of exciting newcomers, the 2023 NCAA fall season is shaping up to be a thrilling campaign. Although no one really knows what will happen, let’s try to predict how this upcoming season will go, reminisce on the previous, and highlight some of the teams to watch.