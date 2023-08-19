Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team comes back from behind to register 6-2 win against Spain at 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Rohit, Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep Lakra, and Boby Singh Dhami scored a brace for India in the match







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team began their campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 with a thrilling 6-2 win over Spain on Friday. Rohit (28', 45'), and Sudeep Chirmako (35', 58) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25'), and Boby Singh Dhami (53') scored goals as well to help India attain an important win. Nicolas Alvarez (1'), and Guiu Corominas (23') were on target for Spain.



