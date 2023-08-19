Three cracking viral plays courtesy of Britain's current hockey players

An amazing save from a goalkeeping debutant; beating Australia to Commonwealth Games gold; a dramatic penalty shoot-out to win Olympic gold – current British hockey players have enjoyed some thrilling moments of late, and they want more.



By Jo Gunston





England Hockey win gold at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)



If you're going to have an international debut, you may as well have one that has you playing out of your skin against one of the best nations in the world in men's field hockey, the Netherlands, in a penalty shoot-out in which you, the goalkeeper, save three out four of the shots to secure the win for your side.



